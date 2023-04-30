Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Up 38.0% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ETV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 241,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,027. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.0949 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after buying an additional 782,028 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 135,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 709,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 26,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after buying an additional 49,152 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.