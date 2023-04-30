Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the March 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.0553 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
