Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the March 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.0553 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

