eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $46.43. 6,704,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,268,541. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

