Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,333 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.9 %

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,622,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.