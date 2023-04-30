Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 1,047 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.8 %

Accenture stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.29. 2,084,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,520. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.01 and a 200 day moving average of $275.95. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88. The company has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

