Edge Capital Group LLC Has $31.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,602,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,087. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

