Edge Capital Group LLC Has $31.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,602,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,087. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.