Edge Capital Group LLC Has $8.53 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 40,830 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 495,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,238,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,411,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,051. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $216.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

