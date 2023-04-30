Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 652 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,946,000 after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.50.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.86. 5,350,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,382. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $404.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

