Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,261 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,105 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,301 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,780.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,106,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,083 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,039,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,177 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 984,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 915,915 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,902. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

