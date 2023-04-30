Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 17,836 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,836 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in CME Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

CME Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CME traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.77. 1,158,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.21. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $225.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

