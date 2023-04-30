Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 210 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,045,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $237.96. 51,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,733. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $250.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

