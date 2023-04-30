Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EW has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $110.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.