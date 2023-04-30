Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
EW has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.42.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance
NYSE:EW opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $110.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
