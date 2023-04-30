Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Cap of $46.09 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $46.09 million and $1.16 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000683 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,944,811,666 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

