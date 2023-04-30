Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in April

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,486,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 3,065,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 228.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELEEF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

OTCMKTS ELEEF remained flat at $13.08 on Friday. 450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,091. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.