Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

ESI stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $18.15. 1,139,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,103. Element Solutions has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,119,000 after purchasing an additional 686,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 516,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 798,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 332,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

