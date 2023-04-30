Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $395.86 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $404.31. The stock has a market cap of $376.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.50.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

