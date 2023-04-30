ELIS Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $29.70 million and $305.46 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00027049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017986 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001128 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,399.59 or 1.00010038 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14788164 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $43.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

