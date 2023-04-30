ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $29.68 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $29.68 million and $300.32 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14788164 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $43.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

