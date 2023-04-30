Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBS opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $445.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

