Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 2.2% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,787. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Recommended Stories

