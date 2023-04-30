Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. 1,897,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $988.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESRT. TheStreet downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,226,000 after buying an additional 154,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,224,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,843,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 278,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,620,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

