Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ESRT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. 1,897,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $988.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.10.
Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,226,000 after buying an additional 154,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,224,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,843,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 278,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,620,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.
