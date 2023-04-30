Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

EDR opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,926 shares of company stock worth $731,248 in the last 90 days. 84.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

