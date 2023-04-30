Energi One Day Trading Volume Tops $163,928.94 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and $163,928.94 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00058651 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00039403 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021958 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006619 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002662 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001127 BTC.
Energi Profile
Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,465,299 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Energi
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.
