Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. 10,366,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,493,843. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

