Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,071 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.83% of Enovis worth $110,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Enovis by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 47.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In other news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,181. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $58.25 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Enovis Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

