Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,062 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Enphase Energy worth $27,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.97.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $164.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

