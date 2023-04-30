Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.97.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.66. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.