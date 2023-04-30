Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.97.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.66. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

