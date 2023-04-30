Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

Entegris has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entegris to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $74.92 on Friday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $120.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Entegris by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $310,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

