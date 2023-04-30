Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.55-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.35.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $107,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

