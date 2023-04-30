Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSC opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lyne Andrich bought 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,113.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,778,376.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lyne Andrich purchased 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,113.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.