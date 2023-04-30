Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 120,403 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,937,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,403 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $129,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,124,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,467,000 after acquiring an additional 117,505 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

