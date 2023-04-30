Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 223,582 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,289,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 223,582 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $145,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $125.25 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $170.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.37. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.