Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,913,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Truist Financial worth $125,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

