Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $149.39 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,831 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of ASML worth $149,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ASML by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 288,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML stock opened at $636.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $251.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $637.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $598.96. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $698.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.76 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

