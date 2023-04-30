Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $164.40 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $164,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after buying an additional 215,783 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 120,999 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 324.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 79,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 61,112 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,102,000.

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $158.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.04. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $167.41.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

