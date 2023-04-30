Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 105,876 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $153,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $180.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $180.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,540 shares of company stock worth $2,009,111 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

