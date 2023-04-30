Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 175,344 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,148,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,344 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of TotalEnergies worth $133,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($75.56) to €73.00 ($81.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $63.93 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.42.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

