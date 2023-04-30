EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.31. The company has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.