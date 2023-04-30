EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,224 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $53,491,000 after acquiring an additional 45,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

EOG opened at $119.47 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.33 and its 200-day moving average is $126.31. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

