Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.63-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.59-$14.97 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $247.33.

ESS opened at $219.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $344.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 248,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

