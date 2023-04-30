Ethereum (ETH) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion and approximately $5.36 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,930.99 or 0.06483672 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00059572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00039795 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00018878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00021888 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,396,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

