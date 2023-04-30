Evercore ISI Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $275.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.97.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.45. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

