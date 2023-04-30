EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Short Interest Update

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

EverGen Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of EVGIF opened at C$2.28 on Friday. EverGen Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.00.

Get EverGen Infrastructure alerts:

About EverGen Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in British Columbia. It operates Fraser Valley Biogas project, which is an anaerobic digestion facility that generates renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizers; the Zero Net Waste Abbotsford project; the Sea To Sky Soils project that processes organics to produce stable compost; the GrowTEC project; and the Radius project.

Receive News & Ratings for EverGen Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverGen Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.