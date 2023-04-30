EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.59-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $644.00 million-$652.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.26 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVTC. StockNews.com began coverage on EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EVERTEC from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

EVTC stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,841. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

