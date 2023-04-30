Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Update

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance
SNMP stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,188. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (SNMP)
