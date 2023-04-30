Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Update

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

SNMP stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,188. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156,976 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73,856 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

