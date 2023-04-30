Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Exelon Stock Performance
NYSE EXC opened at $42.44 on Thursday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $49.86.
About Exelon
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelon (EXC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.