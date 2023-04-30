Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Exelon Stock Performance

NYSE EXC opened at $42.44 on Thursday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

