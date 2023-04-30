Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $387,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $1,413,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after purchasing an additional 68,205 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.