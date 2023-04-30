Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHIGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $387,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $1,413,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after purchasing an additional 68,205 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.