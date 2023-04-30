Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.76-$6.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.29 billion-$14.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.40 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.45 to $1.50 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $58.72. 5,817,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.04.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 214,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 150,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 62.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 110,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

