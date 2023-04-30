Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.67 billion-$3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.76-$6.06 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.04.

Shares of FIS traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.72. 5,817,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,147. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.38%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

