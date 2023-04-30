Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,900 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 829,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday.

Fiera Capital stock remained flat at $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $7.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52.

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

